Over a thousand people participated in the annual charity walk in Calgary in support of multiple sclerosis research in Canada.

The Jayman BUILT MS Walk took place in Prince's Island Park on Sunday morning and organizers say it is a family-friendly event and has a variety of different walks and runs to accommodate all participants.

The event also included a talk from Myles Creran, MS Society of Canada ambassador, about his life with the disease.

Participants were also able to learn about the types of research taking place in Alberta and even experience what some of the symptoms feel like to sufferers inside the MS Symptom Awareness tent.

Darrel Gregory, southern Alberta director for the MS Society of Canada, says there are roughly 14,000 people living with the disease in the province.

"The symptoms of MS vary from person to person; they are quite individual. Somebody who is diagnosed with relapsed or remitting may have vision problems, fatigue, cognitive issues but most people are able to live fairly normal, fairly healthy lives with the treatments we have today."

He says others are not so lucky.

"On the other end, people who have more progressive forms of the disease have more debilitating symptoms, as severe as paralysis."

The event takes place in a dozen communities in Alberta and the funds raised go to support research into the cause, treatment and cure for MS.

More information, including details on how to donate, can be found on the MS Walks website.