Much has changed, much is left to do 32 years after first recognition of a community, first Pride

It's been more than three decades since the city first recognized the LGBTQ2S+ community and a lot has changed.

The mayor's proclamation was controversial at the time.

The first gathering was small.

Calgary has a long gay history that is seldom told.

Thirty-two years ago, these were controversial words:

"All Canadians should enjoy basic human rights and should not be discriminated against."

At the time, walking in a Pride parade took a great amount of courage -- public attitudes were very different.

"You could lose your job, get evicted, that kind of thing. And there was a lot of violence -- that was the year I came out -- there was a lot of violence on the streets of Calgary, a lot of gay bashing, especially in the Beltline," said Kevin Allen.

A fire at a gay and lesbian community organization was the work of an arsonist.

Police raided clubs -- the most famous being the Goliath's Bathhouse raid of 2002, which police apologized for in 2018 and cleared the charge records for this past December.

"It was like the whole city was turning against us ... there was a lot of emotion, a lot of tension and a lot of fear," said a former bartender.

Lois Szabo Park in the Beltline is a reminder of the courage of those early days.

Co-founded by Szabo, Club Carousel was one of the few safe places to gather.

"In the early '70s, they had something like 700 members. It was a real shaker place," Allen said.

Now, Pride has major corporate sponsors.

People of all walks and communities participate.

It's been a long journey that isn't over yet.

"We're constantly seeing new gains being made, and it's just about being vigilant and just making sure that we're continuing to make that progress and not slipping back into how it was in earlier times," said Jonathan Niemczak with the Canadian Pride Historical Society.

Calgary's first parade in 1991 had about 400 people participate -- a group of a size that would be easily lost in this year's crowd.

"We're going to be seeing about 60,000 people including the parade walkers and the people watching our parade this year," said Marissa Gell with Calgary Pride.

"We've grown significantly."

