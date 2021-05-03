CALGARY -- In meteorology, there can be good and bad in just about every set of circumstances; outdoor enthusiasts love the sun and certainly don't mind that April fell short of seasonal average precipitation (while simultaneously cursing that we were above seasonal on snowfall, all the same!) That data's below:

How badly do we need that rain? Pretty badly.

Here's the data from Agroclimate Canada:

This means that from a period starting from meteorological fall (Sep 1, 2020) to present day, conditions are quite a bit drier than usual, and flat-out arid east of Edmonton. This to say nothing of our fire ban picture:

Having covered the general details, let's chat about the "how" and the "why". We'll be watching a trough roll through later today, and another is lining up tomorrow: the today-edition could bring in some weaker showers and will build cloud throughout the day. Tomorrow's version is going to strike out off of the foothills, with current low-range rainfall potential pushing to five millimetres, and high-end values resting near 10 millimetres. There's enough instability available tomorrow to generate thundershowers off of the foothills.

The next few days will give us a breather, with another rain event possible Friday.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Building cloud, late showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 4 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon rain, slight thundershower risk

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: ongoing showers, low 3 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 7 C

Friday:

Rain

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: showers, low 2 C

Today's photos are beauty shots of our city:

Jess caught the wave rolling in that delivered showers, flurries, and even graupel (ice pellets) yesterday!

Then, this morning, CTV reel maestro John caught the sunrise:

been a minute. sorry it's not the best I've sent you, but good morning @CTVStanfield pic.twitter.com/W2ELfzmkHB — John Bain (@JohnBainYYC) May 3, 2021

