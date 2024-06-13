CALGARY
    • Multi-alarm fire breaks out in Woodbine

    A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.

    Fire crews were met with smoke and flames.

    At least three homes were impacted and there was significant damage.

    There’s been no word of any injuries at this point or of what sparked the fire.

