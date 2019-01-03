2019 has gotten off to an amazing start for one lucky person who matched all the numbers in Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw, winning them over $16M.

Officials with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation say a single ticket sold in the City of Calgary was the only one that matched all the winning numbers: 13, 18, 19, 36, 37 and 43.

The January 2 draw was the first jackpot won in the new year and continues a winning trend in Alberta that saw 51 prizes of $1M or more last year.

The latest winner still hasn’t come forward, but their ticket is worth $16,319,280.

It’s not the only unclaimed lottery prize in Alberta either. Claimants still haven’t come forward for two other huge wins, the $60M ticket from the October 26 draw and the $7.9M win on December 15.

Officials say both tickets were sold outside of the cities of Calgary and Edmonton.

Winners of the prizes have one year from the draw date to claim. If you have won, you can contact WCLC Customer Care at 1-800-665-3313 to make arrangements to collect your winnings.