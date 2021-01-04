CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle collision on Kensington Road disrupted traffic and cut power to nearby households Monday evening.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., at Kensington and 21 Street. One vehicle is reported to have crashed into a telephone pole near the Centrex gas station.

There were reports of power going out on one side of the street on Westmount Road.

There was no information available about the condition of the motorists.

This is a developing story...