Multi-vehicle collision disrupts traffic on Calgary's Memorial Drive
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 8:36AM MST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 9:12AM MST
Traffic was disrupted early Sunday on Memorial Drive
CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary is disrupting traffic early Sunday morning.
The incident took place shortly before 8 a.m. on west bound Memorial Drive at Deerfoot Trail S.E.
Several lanes are blocked.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story...