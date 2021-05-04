CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle collision disrupted traffic on the Deerfoot Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., in the southbound lanes on Deerfoot near the 16Avenue NE exit.

According to EMS, three vehicles were involved in the collision, with one rolling over. The two right lanes are presently blocked.

One person was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Expect traffic delays on the Deerfoot for several hours.

This is a developing story…