Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Multi-vehicle collision on Sarcee Trail
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 9:57PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:10PM MDT
Three vehicles were involved in a collision Tuesday on Sarcee Trail
CALGARY -- Three vehicles were involved in a collision on Sarcee Trail that took place around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Calgary Police said one of the three vehicles involved rolled over.
They reported minor injuries but weren't specific about how many people were involved.
Traffic was disrupted on southbound Sarcee Trail, but not northbound.
This is a developing story....