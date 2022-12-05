Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Stoney Trail

Calgary police have closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. at Mcknight Boulevard N.E. after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.

The pileup happened on southbound Stoney Trail just after Mcknight Boulevard N.E. at around 11 a.m.

Paramedics have responded to the area to treat those involved. Four people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say driving conditions on southbound Stoney Trail have deteriorated and are slippery with limited visibility.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.