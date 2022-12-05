Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police have closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. at Mcknight Boulevard N.E. after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.
The pileup happened on southbound Stoney Trail just after Mcknight Boulevard N.E. at around 11 a.m.
Paramedics have responded to the area to treat those involved. Four people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police say driving conditions on southbound Stoney Trail have deteriorated and are slippery with limited visibility.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
Unapologetically zero to 60 in a flash, that’s how Colleen LaRocque remembers her son, Mitchell Sveinbjornson.
Saskatoon zoo welcomes pack of Arctic wolves
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has a new addition to its troupe — a small pack of Arctic wolves.
