Multi-vehicle crash impacts travel on Highway 22 near Cochrane
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 2:07PM MDT
Cochrane RCMP say no one is injured in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near the Trans-Canada Highway, but the incident has severely impacted traffic.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of Highway 22 on Saturday morning.
Workers are clearing the debris from the crash and traffic is expected to be restricted until that’s been cleaned up.
There is no word on what caused the crash.