

CTV Calgary Staff





EMS officials confirm one man is dead and another person was transported to hospital following a Friday night crash involving four vehicles on Highway 22.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 22 and Range Road 292, at a location approximately 30 kilometres north of Cochrane.

According to RCMP, the crash involved a pickup truck, two RVs and a semi-tractor trailer. RCMP say the pickup truck was driving erratically before the crash. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and woman in the northbound RV suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The woman driving the southbound RV was not injured. The man driving the semi was also uninjured.

RCMP have launched an investigation into the crash and say speed and weather were not factors.