CALGARY -- Officials are advising residents to avoid eastbound 16 Avenue near Stoney Trail N.E. following a serious crash Friday night.

The incident took place just before 7:30 p.m.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident, EB 16 Ave at Stoney Tr NE, blocking multiple lanes. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/kK6pbEn0nw — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 4, 2020

The crash was reported to the Calgary police at 7:20 p.m., when they received a call about a vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes, that slammed into another vehicle, leading to a four vehicle crash altogether.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be removed by fire crews.

Several people were assessed on scene, but none required hospitalization.

The driver of the vehicle driving the wrong way on 16th Avenue is in custody, with charges pending.

No word if impairment was a factor, why they were driving in the wrong direction, or the total number of people involved in the accident.

More to come...