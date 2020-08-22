CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle incident took place Saturday morning at Memorial and Deefoot Trail S.E.

The incident took place shortly after 8:30 a.m., blocking several lanes, according to social media postings from @yyctransport.

The scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m.

CLEAR: The earlier multi-vehicle incident on Memorial Dr and Deerfoot Tr SE has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 22, 2020

No information was available about whether or not there were any injuries.