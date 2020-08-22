Advertisement
Multi-vehicle incident at Memorial and Deerfoot
ctvnewscalgary.ca
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:11AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:12AM MDT
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:11AM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:12AM MDT
A multi-vehicle incident that took place early Saturday has been cleared
CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle incident took place Saturday morning at Memorial and Deefoot Trail S.E.
The incident took place shortly after 8:30 a.m., blocking several lanes, according to social media postings from @yyctransport.
The scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m.
No information was available about whether or not there were any injuries.