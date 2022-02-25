Multiple alleged victims of prolific Calgary con-artist come forward: CPS lay charges

Several people from metro Vancouver are alleging they were conned by the same Calgary man now facing charges of swindling at least $25,000.

Former friends and romantic partners of Bryan Syryda say he demonstrated a pattern in his alleged scam.

Victims allege they first met him online or in person and eventually they’d be offered tech goods at a discounted rate because, they were told, Syryda worked for Apple or Google.

They transferred money to him but when the deal wasn't honoured as planned, they said he made excuses.

"What I would never forgive him for is he strung me along for two years," said Max Nguyen, who says he was swindled $9,000, much of that money he never got back.

He was promised phones and televisions, but says there were delays, confusion and deflections.

"Something would come up, and then his grandma would die. And then his mom would get cancer, and then his son would get sick, and you know, whatever. Like his stories are so elaborate," said Nguyen.

Ryan Massel says he befriended Syryda in 2019 and lost $3,000 for iPads he never received.

Massel says he is angry to learn of more and more people also saying they were duped, and says the financial toll is huge.

"Sometimes it would just be dinner that he'd steal from people, sometimes it would be the same scam that he would use on us and with every single person that we talked to it was always the same," said Massel. "It was surprise and shock that the stories were identical,"

SUPPORT GROUP

One Calgary woman created a Facebook support group for women who had romantic relationships with Syryda.

"As sad as it is that it happened to other people. It makes you feel a little less like, you were the problem, or you did something wrong, because he was very good at gaslighting (people) too," said Blaire Wortley.

She says she lost $90 for one date which he said he would pay for, but when the bill came to the table he said he forgot his wallet.

Wortley says he pretended to transfer the money, but she never received it.

She said she wants there to be online accounts of his actions to warn others of the perils of online dating.

"Online dating is the only way to date these days, especially in a pandemic. We have to stick together and we have to trust each other."

Kara Lussier dated Syryda on and off starting in 2011 after meeting him on a dating website, and said she believed he lied about most of the things he told her.

"He wouldn't send you a photo of the car. He wouldn't send you any photos in the house. There was never anything to show that it was real," said Lussier.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged 36-year-old Syryda with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Additional charges are pending.

Police also say there are victims in Calgary, Cochrane, Surrey, Langley and Delta, B.C. and say more complainants are coming forward.

Syryda is due to appear in court on March 29.

Police advise anyone suspicious of being in a romance scam to be wary of people asking for money as part of a hard luck story while being pressured to act fast.

Anyone who has encountered fraud should be reported to the CPS non-emergency number 403-266-1234.