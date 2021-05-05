CALGARY -- A number of police agencies combing an area on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation after a nine-year-old boy went missing sometime overnight.

Cochrane RCMP say Mikka Manybears left his home during the night and hasn't been seen since.

Mounties, along with HAWCs, K-9 units, Cochrane Search and Rescue and members of Stoney Nakoda Security are involved in the search.

RCMP officials say the boy, who is special needs and has a learning disability, has a history of wandering away from the home.

Police were notified about his most recent disappearance at about 10 a.m. and have been looking for him ever since.

They add the search does not meet the criteria of an Amber Alert.

The boy is Indigenous, black haired, brown eyed, approximately 142 centimetres (4'8"), 36.2 kilograms (80 pounds).

Should you see Mikka Manybears, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.