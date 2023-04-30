Multiple home fires hit northwest Calgary Saturday night

Investigators are on scene at two different northwest Calgary locations after a pair of house fires Saturday night.

At around 8:25 p.m., 911 received multiple calls reporting a fire on Huntstrom Road N.E.

Arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames visible from a number of blocks away.

The home was heavily damaged and an adjacent residence had damage to its siding.

One person was able to get themselves out unharmed, a fire department release said.

RANCHERO ROAD

While crews were on scene in Huntington Hills, a second fire was reported on the 7000 block of Ranchero Road N.W.

Arriving crews discovered a fire in a multi-family occupancy and were able to quickly bring it under control. The fire damaged the outside of the building and breached the building through a second storey window.

Fire crews helped people living in adjacent units out and a single individual inside the home on fire got out without injury.

Investigation into the cause of each fire continues.

The fire department reminds everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms on all levels of your home, and inside each bedroom.