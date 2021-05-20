CALGARY -- A number of people were taken to hospital, including one person in life threatening condition, following a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP, along with emergency crews, were called to the scene at Highway 5 and Highway 62, near the town of Magrath, at about 4:35 p.m.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the incident that resulted in multiple people being injured.

Highway 5 was closed down in both directions for several hours following the crash, but it has since been reopened.

There are no details on the individuals involved in the crash at this time.

Magrath is located about two-and-a-half hours southeast of Calgary.