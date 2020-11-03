CALGARY -- A private event that turned super spreader and a return of COVID-19 to Harmony Beef both contributed to the Calgary Zone's escalating COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.

Harmony Beef, located in Balzac, Alta., reported 19 new confirmed cases, with three people recovered. A private gathering contributed 14 new cases, with 13 of them still active.

It was the third outbreak at Harmony Beef. The first, in May, had 36 cases and the second, in August, had 38.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, in her regular COVID-19 update, warned that family members were passing the virus to each other, with one person infecting up to 10 others.

"COVID-19 is here, and it's not going away anytime soon," Hinshaw said. "The onus is on us to adapt, and to embrace the measures that will keep us safe — and (which) limits the spread that will keep us safe and limit the spread while continuing to live and function as a society."

Hinshaw announced 15 deaths over the weekend, with four in the Calgary zone.

New cases were also confirmed at Drumheller Institution (3), Bow-Crest Revera (2), Wing Kei Care Centre (5), and St. Marguerite Manor (3).

The Edmonton Zone still leads the province with close to 2,600 active cases, but the Calgary Zone now has just 49 fewer cases than the capital.

Hinshaw also reported that all 51 people who were infected at a Calgary wedding have now recovered.

There were 2,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported for Alberta between Friday and Monday.