CALGARY -- Officials are advising drivers on Highway 1 about a serious crash near the Town of Chestermere.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Update: EB Hwy1, Chestermere, has been fully reopened. One WB lane remains closed due to MVC. Emergency crews remain on scene. Expect delays. (12:29pm) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 29, 2020

EMS confirm to CTV News that they have also been called to the scene, but there are no reports on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they come in…