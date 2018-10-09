A man is in custody and is facing charges in connection to the homicide of Keith Miles Big Crow, whose body was recovered on the Tsuut’ina Nation earlier this year.

RCMP and Tsuut’ina Police responded to a report that a body had been found on the Nation on May 6th at about 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary a few days later and confirmed that Keith Big Crow, 51, was the victim of a homicide.

On October 6, Scott Neilssen Big Crow was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indecently interfering with human remains.

Police say they are not seeking any other suspects in the case.

Scott Big Crow is being held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.