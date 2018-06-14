A 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a disturbance at a Marlborough area home last weekend that resulted in the death of another man.

Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a disturbance and found a man in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

An autopsy identified the victim as Jason Dirks, 46, of Calgary, and police have deemed his death a homicide.

Shane Robin Baum, 41, of Calgary, has now been charged with second-degree murder and police believe the victim and accused are known to each other.

Baum is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

