A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at the Town and Country Motor Hotel on the weekend resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man.

Emergency crews were called to the hotel in the 1800 block of 58 Street S.E. at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say shots were fired following an altercation between two men.

Adam Colquhoun, 43, was transported to hospital from the scene in life threatening condition but later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Oliver Reid Foster, 37, of Calgary and he is now charged with second-degree murder.

Colquhoun’s death was the seventh murder of 2018.