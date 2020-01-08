CALGARY -- A charge of second-degree murder against a woman in connection with the May 2019 death of a 47-year-old man in the neighbourhood of Rundle has been stayed.

Dwane Charles Lanois was found in medical distress at a home in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. on the evening of Friday, May 3, 2019. He succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to hospital.

Roberta Lynn Wolfchild was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lanois' death.

On Nov. 27, 2019, the murder charge against the 50-year-old was stayed by the Crown prosecutor. The Crown has not provided details regarding the decision to stay the charge.