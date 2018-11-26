A 29-year-old man who had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Sunday morning attack at a downtown nightclub that left one man dead has turned himself into police.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man that followed an altercation at Paranoia nightclub in the 100 block of 5 Avenue Southeast.

Police officials confirm Harrison surrendered to police on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, a physical altercation involving more than 20 people occurred within the nightclub shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 25. A man in his 30’s suffered severe injuries during the incident. He was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An autopsy has been conducted but police have not released the identity of the deceased. Friends confirm to CTV that the deceased is 37-year-old Rufus Sheek Eldin, a member of the local Sudanese community who is remembered as a sweet, kind, trustworthy man.

Police continue to investigate the incident at are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.