    • Murder trial begins for teen boy charged in Copperfield basketball court stabbing

    Danillo Canales Glenn, 18, of Calgary, is shown in a photo from family. 1 man and 1 youth have been charged with second-degree murder of Glenn, who was stabbed to death Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Submitted) Danillo Canales Glenn, 18, of Calgary, is shown in a photo from family. 1 man and 1 youth have been charged with second-degree murder of Glenn, who was stabbed to death Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Submitted)
    Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.

    The 16-year-old and his 18-year-old brother are accused in the death of Danillo Canales Glenn, who Calgary police said at the time was bear sprayed and stabbed several times at the community basketball court on the evening of Sept. 5.

    The 16-year-old can’t be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His brother is also not being identified as to not identify his sibling but will face a separate trial.

    Investigators allege Canales Glenn was playing basketball at the time of the attack and didn’t believe the victim knew either of the brothers.

    The trial is scheduled to run for nine days. Justice Eleanor J. Funk is presiding over the court proceedings.

    Canales Glenn had turned 18 weeks before he was killed, sparking shock from family, friends and the Copperfield community who held several vigils at the basketball court.

    He was Calgary’s 13th homicide victim of 2023.

    More details to come…

