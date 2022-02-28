Murder trial begins in Calgary chef's death

Jurors in the trial for two men charged with killing a popular Calgary chef have heard that he was lured into a parking lot where he was fatally stabbed.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Christophe Herblin's death.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail told court on the first day of the trial that Herblin had responded to a call of a break-in at his soon-to-be opened café on March 14, 2020.

The café was beside a cannabis shop that had been robbed before.

Police found nobody inside, but Herblin stayed in the parking lot and eventually went in.

MacPhail said when the two accused came back, Holloway smashed out the windows of Herblin's café to lure him into the parking lot and Dodgson attacked him and stabbed him nine times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022