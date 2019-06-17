The trial for an Ontario man who is accused of fatally injuring his four-year-old daughter in a home in southeast Calgary almost five years ago was expected to get underway on Monday.

Oluwatosin ‘Tosin’ Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi on December 19, 2014.

The little girl was found in cardiac distress at a home on Erin Ridge Road S.E. and later died from her injuries in hospital.

The investigation determined that Olive’s injuries did not happen during play and were the result of an incident that occurred inside the Erin Woods area home.

In December 2015, Oluwafemi was arrested in Ontario, where he had relocated after Olive’s death, and was transported back to Alberta to face the charge.

The trial was scheduled to start in a Calgary courtroom on Monday at 10 a.m. but was adjourned due to a defence lawyer's personal issue unrelated to the trial.