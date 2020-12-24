CALGARY -- Amid the season of gift-giving, a Calgary senior was given the gift of live bagpipe music and family in a time when many are in need of holiday cheer.

Ted Stewart, a resident of the Manor Village at Garrison Woods, lost his wife of 64 years in September to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s performance served as a tribute to the late Jeanette Stewart as COVID-19 restrictions preventedthe family from holding a proper memorial service.

Geoffrey Paiement, Stewart's grandson, helped organize the concert and said the music helped mend spirits.

"It's tough. Especially going through a few of the things that we've gone through, it'd be really nice to get together, but things like this that we're able to do kind of make it a little bit easier," Paiement said.

The bagpipes were played by Owen Bonnar, a co-worker of Paiement's at the Calgary Fire Department.

"This wouldn't have been possible without Owen reaching out and being able to offer to do this for us, and be able to give us this experience together," Paiement said, "Both for my son's first Christmas and for my grandfather and his first year in this facility."

Four generations of the family were present for theoutdoor musical event, with Stewart listening from inside the care facility.

Bonnar said that providing joy is why he loves playing the bagpipes for people in care homes.

"I've played a few before and you see people looking at their windows or opening up the windows," Bonnar said, "I receive just as much out of this, I really enjoy doing it."

Afterperforming in Garrison Woods, Bonnar headed to another care facility to spread joy.

"So many people have been affected here, not being able to see family. I thought that this might be a way for us to get together and do something positive and to entertain some of the residents that might be stuck in here without family as well"