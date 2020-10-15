CALGARY -- Music, memories and the celebration of five young lives is planned for the opening of a unique southwest Calgary park on Thursday.

Quinterra Legacy Garden is a musical garden in South Glenmore Park honouring the lives of Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Kaitlan (Kaiti) Perras, Jordan Segura and Zackariah Rathwell.

The community space honours the individual personalities of the five young people killed at a house party in Brentwood in 2014.

Permanent outdoor musical instruments, a round community stage and five flowering trees are all part of the design in the space set aside for the project by the City of Calgary.

On Thursday, family members and invited guests plan to unveil the garden followed by a performance from musicians Flint & Feather and percussionists Bob Fenske and Brent van Dusen.

Six years after their loss, families are putting the focus on the future and how the garden can offer a peaceful, contemplative and vibrant outdoor space for Calgarians to reflect, heal and remember.

The Quinterra Group, comprised of family and friends of the five people honoured in the park, aims to continue their loved ones’ legacies by supporting student initiatives related to music, the arts and community.

For more information about the Quinterra Group or the Quinterra Legacy Garden can be found online.