Muslim Heritage Day at Olympic Plaza

Muslim culture, cuisine and even calligraphy will be on display Saturday at Muslim Heritage Day.

The free Olympic Plaza event, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m., will also be kid-friendly, with attractions that include a petting zoo, bouncy castle, popcorn and cotton candy.

There will be a mini-bazaar, henna displays, a fashion show, food trucks, quizzes and prizes on hand.

The festival is organized by the Calgary branch of the Islamic Circle of North America.