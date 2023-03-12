'My secret is no secret': Calgary's Kitty Reeves turns 100 years old

It was a very happy 100th birthday for Kitty Reeves Friday.

Reeves, a resident of Calgary's Arbour Lake retirement home, celebrated her major milestone Friday, with 100 of her closest friends and family members by her side to celebrate, including seven children, 23 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Reeves was born in the small village of Wattstown in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales, in the UK on March 11, 1923.

She worked as a teacher and met her husband Tony, who also worked as a teacher, on the job.

They got married, and emigrated to Canada in 1953, returning briefly to the UK in 1956 before coming back for good a year later.

Reeves continued her teaching career in Alberta, and self-published a book about her first few years in Alberta.

She shared her secret to living a long life.

"My secret is no secret," Reeves said. "Good, clean, healthy living. Regard for my fellow man – and I hope that they have it for me."

Reeve's husband died in 2014.

Her family says they are very proud of her and all that she has accomplished in her 100 years.