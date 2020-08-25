CALGARY -- Kelsey Nelson now lives with a brain injury after she was thrown from a vehicle in a fatal drunk driving crash that left her best friend dead.

The 20-year-old shared an emotional victim impact statement in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday during a sentencing hearing for the man behind the wheel, her friend’s father.

“Will you ever be sorry for what you did?” Nelson asked, looking directly at Michael Shaun Bomford, who was found guilty in January of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

“Never did I think you could do something like this to us.”

“I have a brain injury now … I have broken more bones than the years I have lived. My whole life changed.”

Nelson said she has lost a lot of her social skills and has memory problems following three brain surgeries.

She doesn’t remember the actual crash but does recall plans to get police checks done with her best friend Meghan Bomford, so they could become junior ringette coaches.

Through tears Nelson described how much she missed her friendship and how she never thought she would have to live without her best friend.

Bomford, 55, was also convicted of causing a crash while having an illegal amount of alcohol in his system. Court heard Bomford was three times the legal limit.

On Oct. 18, 2016, Bomford lost control on McKnight Boulevard between 52nd Street and 68th Street N.E. The trial heard Bomford's Jeep was travelling at a speed of 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone just before it rolled into the median.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Meghan did not survive.

“I will forever cherish the 17 years I did have with Meghan,” said her aunt, Heather Cooper.

In her victim impact statement, Cooper said their family will never be complete again.

Cooper described her niece as an incredible spirit who was vibrant, fun, brilliant, loving, caring, nurturing and loyal. Cooper said Meghan was one of the best ringette players in Alberta.

“She was known on and off the ice for her pink gloves and fierce competition,” said Cooper.

Cooper said she is heartbroken she won’t get to see her niece try to win an Olympic gold medal, get married or have her own children because of the selfish choice of her father that day.

Bomford also addressed the courtroom.

“I wish I could trade my life for Meghan’s and Kelsey’s injuries but I can’t,” he said through tears. “I wish I could go back and change things.”

Bomford said Meghan was any father’s dream daughter.

“I miss her every day,” he said. “I miss the sound of her voice."

But Cooper says she wasn't convinced he meant those words.

“If he truly was sorry why’d he plead not guilty? Why did he put us through nearly two and a half years of this?” she said outside court.

“I will never forgive him for what he’s taken from us ever, I won’t. This wasn’t an accident. This could have been prevented. Don’t drink and drive, don’t."

Crown prosecutor Trevor Fik suggested Bomford be sentenced to seven years in prison. Defence lawyer James Wyman argued for a five year sentence.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik will sentence Bomford on Sept. 9.

Bomford remains free on bail pending sentencing.