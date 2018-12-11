The extension of the second-degree murder trial of Nelson Lugela into the new year has the parents of Mylan Hicks’ disappointed but at peace as they return to Michigan without a verdict.

“I know there’s still more to come and so I’ll dig deeper to try and find some solace in myself so that it doesn’t drive me crazy from the time in which I’ve got to wait for some type of a decision to be rendered,” said Renee Hill, Mylan Hicks’ mother.

The 23-year-old Calgary Stampeder was fatally shot in the chest and abdomen outside of the Marquee Beer Market & Stage in the early morning hours of September 25, 2016.

The accused, Nelson Lugela, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in connection with Hicks’ death.

The defence called only one witness in the trial, a Marquee server who testified on Tuesday that the man who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting was not Lugela. She described the shooter as a man dressed in red who was with Lugela and standing next to him when the shot was fired.

After listening to seven days of witness testimony that included members of the Calgary Stampeders, Renee Hill says she’s still shocked that her son was killed after moving to a city that she believed would be safe.

“If Mylan was going to get hurt, lose his life, I’d be the first to say it (would be) where we live, it (would be) in Detroit,” said Hill. “Mylan came here and I was so glad he was here.”

Hill says her son was a man of great faith, integrity and dignity who loved his family. She says his memory lives on through the Mylan Hicks Foundation that helps less fortunate children and a scholarship at Michigan State University bearing his name.

The second-degree murder trial was scheduled to conclude on Friday but, with the granting of an extension, will resume in January.

No matter the outcome, Hill says she’ll stay strong. “Whether the judge comes back with a guilty or not guilty verdict, I’m going to be okay.”

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg