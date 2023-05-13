Nagar Kirtan Parade to disrupt traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday but transit is free

The Nagar Kirtan Parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, will result in a number of road closures in northeast Calgary.

The city's social media announced the following closures between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Martindale Boulevard N.E. will be closed between Martinbrook Road N.E. and Falconridge Boulevard N.E.

Falconridge Boulevard N.E. will be reduced to a single northbound lane between Taradale Drive N.E./Martindale Boulevard N.E. to Castleridge Boulevard N.E./Falconridge Drive N.E. There will be no southbound traffic on Falconridge Boulevard N.E. south of Taracove Estate Drive N.E.

64 Avenue N.E. will be closed between Martindale gate N.E. and Falconridge Boulevard N.E. and Westwinds Crescent N.E.

54 Avenue N.E. will be closed between Castleridge Boulevard N.E. and Westwinds Drive N.E.

There will be a large police presence on scene, directing traffic. Watch for pedestrians as a crowd of around 100,000 is expected to attend the parade at some point.

There will also be temporary parking restrictions on Martindale Boulevard N.E. between Martinbrook Road N.E. and Falconridge Boulevard N.E.

There will be a temporary parking restriction on 54 Ave. N.E. between Castleridge Boulevard N.E. and Westwinds Drive N.E.

Calgary Transit also announced that transit is free Saturday, as the cost of everyone's ride is being picked up by The Dashmesh Cultural Centre.

The parade is a celebration of Calgary's Sikh community and everyone in the city is invited to attend.