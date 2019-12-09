CALGARY -- A suspect leaving a door open allowed Nanton RCMP to spot an illegal cannabis grow operation last month, leading to the seizure of 250 plants and arrest of two people.

According to police, a man showed up at a rural residence at Highway 2 and Township Road 170 about 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 saying he had been involved in an accident and needed a ride.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle that was damaged and had its door left open at a nearby residence. A man matching the description of the suspicious male was seen exiting a building and he left the door open.

Police were able to see inside, and spotted a cannabis grow operation.

A 27-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested for leaving the scene of a collision and is facing a number of charges, including:

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Driving while unauthorized

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Trespassing

His name has not been released.

Police then began an investigation into the cannabis grow operation and a warrant was obtained about 11 p.m. the same day.

A search of the building turned up 250 cannabis plants.

Leslie Nicole Gurr, 51, and Randle Mackenzie Loree, 36, both of Nanton, are now facing charges under the Cannabis Act, including:

Unauthorized production of cannabis

Possession for use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis

Cultivation, propagation and harvesting exceeding the dwelling house limit

Cultivation, propagation and harvesting without authorization

They are both scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8, 2020.