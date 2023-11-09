National Bank Challenger teams with Knix to support women's tennis

The National Bank Challenger now on at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre did its part to help grow women's tennis on Thursday.

Thursday was the inaugural Knix Women's Day at the National Bank Challenger.

Historically, there's been a pay gap between men's and women's tennis. Women often face a disadvantage when competing, whether it be lower prize money or a lack of paid hospitality. Days like Thursday can only help.

"We want to make a difference for our women's players in Canada," said Osten and Victor CEO Danny Da Costa, "and partnering with Knix and also with National Bank to deliver a number of activities and Tennis Canada as well is really something that is of keen interest to us."

On top of that, 10 per cent of all proceeds from Thursday's ticket sales will be donated to a women's charity in Calgary.

The National Bank Challenger continues through Sunday at Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in southwest Calgary.

With files from Glenn Campbell

Women in action at the National Bank Challenger tournament in Calgary, Nov. 9, 2023