CALGARY -- The National Lacrosse League's 2021-22 season will begin the weekend of Dec. 3-4, officials announced Thursday, however no information was released on where teams will play or whether plans call for Canadian and U.S. teams to cross the border.

There will be 18 regular season games, followed by playoffs and a championship series.

“We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate the last 12 months with tough decisions, learning new innovations and, most importantly still finding a way to grow,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz in a statement.

"We are raring to go with a robust run up to the opening face-off already in the works."

Play was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In early February, the league announced it was cancelling plans for a shortened spring season and would instead concentrate on relaunching later in the year.

"Details about the 2021 NLL Draft, player training camps, player combine, broadcast partner(s), the relaunch of the NLL Hall of Fame and other league and team information will be coming in the next few months," read a release.

Founded in 1986, the NLL is made up of 14 franchises across Canada and the U.S. including: