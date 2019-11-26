CALGARY — For the first time in Canada, officials were able to learn the identity of a man found deceased using the National Missing Persons DNA Program.

The body of a man was found Oct. 4 by a Good Samaritan who was cycling on the Nose Creek Pathway in Calgary, south of 16th Avenue and west of Deerfoot Trail.

The cyclist stopped at a homeless encampment and found the man’s body in a tent.

The medical examiner concluded the death was not suspicious, and the man’s body had been in the tent for about five to six months. As a result, Calgary police weren’t able to identify him using traditional methods like fingerprints.

An investigation revealed the man was about five-foot-four and between 25 and 50-years-old. The only personal possessions found nearby were a heavily damaged cell phone and SIM card.

Members of the Calgary police Missing Persons Unit spent a year looking through missing persons reports and following leads, but each was eliminated as a possibility.

At the same time, members of the Digital Forensics Unit were also able to recover some of the data stored on the damaged phone, which led investigators to several email chains, alluding to a possible identity.

A basic description of the sender of the emails matched those of the deceased, leading to a preliminary link between the owner of the phone and the body found in the tent.

Further checks revealed the man was originally from Eastern Canada and hadn't been reported missing.

While officers worked on piecing together the potential identity of the deceased and identifying potential next of kin, the medical examiner sent DNA samples to a private laboratory.

Due to the condition of the remains, three different samples had to be sent for analysis before a suitable DNA profile could be developed, a process that took about a year.

Once a suitable profile was ready, it was submitted to the National Missing Persons DNA Program and loaded to the National DNA Data Bank in hopes of a hit.

Operated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the National Missing Persons DNA Program was established in 2018 to support missing persons and unidentified remains investigations. Through the Program, DNA profiles from missing persons and unidentified remains can be compared to about 500,000 DNA profiles in the National DNA Data Bank.

On Oct. 25, a DNA hit came back, which matched the name of the man in the emails, confirming the phone did belong to the man who had been found in the tent two years prior.

This case marked the first time DNA submitted to the National DNA Data Bank had been used to identify human remains in Canada.

As a result, police were able to notify the man's estranged family of his death and the circumstances around it.

"This was someone's son, someone's brother," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Missing Persons Unit. "Even though his death wasn't criminal in nature, it was extremely important to the investigators that we identified him so that we could let his family know what happened to him."