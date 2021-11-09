National Music Centre Artist in Residence Program returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus

CALGARY -

Canadian musicians from all genres, backgrounds and career levels can now apply for the National Music Centre's 2022 Artist in Residence Program.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. MT on Dec. 8.

“It’s been two years since our last call for submissions for this program, which draws some of the most exciting artists from across the country,” said Adam Fox, director of programs at National Music Centre.

“While a handful of residencies have continued safely, the pandemic had a significant impact on our capacity to deliver this program. Now, as we gradually move toward recovery, we’re thrilled to welcome more artists back to Studio Bell to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

The program is aimed at individuals, ensembles, bands, and researchers wanting to focus attention on a specific project, "including but not limited to recording, exploring NMC’s acoustic and electronic instrument collection, songwriting, and academic research," according to a release.

Past participants include:

2021 East Coast Music Award winner Rich Aucoin;

2020 Polaris Music Prize short-listed band nêhiyawak;

DJ-producer duo The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red);

Operatic tenor and composer Jeremy Dutcher;

Indie-rock musician Ian Blurton;

Folk singer-songwriter Basia Bulat;

Songwriter and harpist Hermitess;

Acclaimed producer Daniel Lanois, and;

Rapper Jae Sterling.

The program offers access to unprecedented studio environments along with technical assistance from NMC staff, including an audio engineer and technical assistant and NMC’s collection of musical instruments and recording equipment, which spans 450 years of technical innovation.