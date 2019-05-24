The frontman of rock legends Rush has gathered dozens of his iconic bass guitars and brought them to the National Music Centre at Studio Bell for the Canadian debut of his exhibit.

Geddy Lee offered a sneak peek of 'Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Bass Exhibit' in Calgary on Friday following a successful showing of the instruments at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. He looks forward to sharing his treasured guitars with music fans.

"I just want them to see how beautiful they are and how they have played a role in the development of pop culture and pop music," explained Lee.

The exhibit is opening in the midst of Lee's cross-Canada book tour in support of the recently released Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass, a passion project based on the hundreds of guitars Lee has amassed and their stories.

The exhibit will open to the public on Sunday, May 26 and is scheduled to remain on display until January 2, 2020.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe