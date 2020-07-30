CALGARY -- National Music Centre will reopen Studio Bell on weekends beginning Aug. 15 with new operating hours and a reduced capacity.

Admission for the first four weekends will be free between 10 a.m. and 5 pm. and guests will be required to book tickets in advance online.

Tickets will have an admission time and late arrivals may not be allowed in, depending on capacity. Those without pre-booked tickets will not be admitted.

Studio Bell will feature new activities and programs funded by Canadian Heritage. These include exploring the story of Canada's music, as well as socially distanced instrument show-and-tells. The redesigned Canadian Music Hall of Fame gallery will feature memorabilia and instruments used by Jann Arden, who was inducted into the hall of fame earlier this year.

“I am delighted to hear that the National Music Centre will be able to safely reopen to performances so Albertans can enjoy our province’s musical heritage,” said Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer.

Masks will be required to ensure patron safety. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be located throughout Studio Bell, as well as directional signage to promote social distancing.

“We have been waiting cautiously and optimistically for this day since closing our doors on March 16,” said NMC president and CEO Andrew Mosker.

“We are eager to safely welcome guests back to celebrate the role that music has played in providing comfort, connection, and healing throughout this pandemic.”

Studio Bell had temporarily closed mid-March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.