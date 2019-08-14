National policing conference wraps up in Calgary
Adam Palmer, Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) president, addresses the media following the organization's 114th annual conference
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:11PM MDT
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police wrapped up their 114th annual conference Wednesday.
The event was held in Calgary and over 400 members from policing agencies across the country were in attendance.
The focus of this year's event was on human resources, police practices, challenges and trends.
The CACP adopted six new resolutions including:
- Examination of Precursor Control Regulations
- Costs Associated with Clandestine Laboratory Removal
- National Trauma- Informed Interviews
- Beneficial Ownership Information Available to Police Services
- Combatting Illegal Online Drug Sales
- Prevention of Criminal Exploitation of Cryptocurrencies