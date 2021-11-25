Nationwide warrant issued for Millarville couple believed to be operating investment scam
CALGARY -
Alberta RCMP obtained a nationwide warrant for the arrest of a Millarville, Alta. couple believed to be operating a multi-million dollar investment scam.
Following a complex investigation, the RCMP's Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) obtained the warrant for a husband-and-wife team who run Family First Dynasty, Inc.
RCMP are expected to reveal more details about the couple ata press conference Friday morning.
No other details are available.