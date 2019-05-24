

Brenna Rose, CTV News Calgary





A few years into a project to restore a concrete area of Fish Creek Provincial Park to its’ original ecosystem, the group behind it is finding success.

The specific space is called the ATCO Heritage Grassland. The Friends of Fish Creek Society is working to convert a paved area back to a natural environment.

ATCO Gas and Alberta Environment and Parks worked with the society on the project, which involves planting six native grass species: sand reed grass, northern wheatgrass, June grass, plains rough fescue, western porcupine grass and needle and thread grass.

“It’s really, really heartening to see all these native grasses getting really thick, and the best part was last year we found a bird nesting in there,” said Katie Bakken, the program co-ordinator of Friends of Fish Creek.

The project gives those who enjoy the park a glimpse into the native grasslands that once existed there.

Volunteers needed

“The idea of the heritage grassland is that now we are engaging volunteers, it’s an education component, a stewardship component so that they can play a role in maintaining the heritage,” said Bakken.

“Engage people in the park and teach them about the park and the ecosystem and ways that they as park users can have a positive impact on this space. So if we can get people engaged in removing all the broad leaf plants and giving the narrow leaf species a leg up, then that is the best.”.

Friends of Fish Creek is always looking for volunteers to help maintain the park. The group will be conducting a weed blitz June 15 in the east end of Fish Creek Park.

More information about the program and volunteer opportunities can be found at Friends of Fish Creek.