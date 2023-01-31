Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases land for protection in southern Alberta
A property that includes fescue grasslands, forests and wetlands near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta has been purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
The organization said Tuesday that the 2.5-square-kilometre property between the national park and Twin Butte, Alta., is its newest conservation site.
"Waterton Lakes National Park is renowned for its incredible wildlife, but these species rely on an area much larger than the park itself throughout the year," Tom Lynch-Staunton, regional vice-president for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said in a statement.
"By conserving this property, we are ensuring it will continue to offer habitat and safe movement routes for these incredible animals."
The Nature Conservancy of Canada said the property will become part of the 130-square kilometres of private conservation lands known as the Waterton Park Front, which is now about 75 per cent conserved.
"This property is just another piece of that larger puzzle," said Sean Feagan, an Alberta spokesman for Nature Conservancy of Canada.
"It's a victory for nature."
Land conservation in the area, he said, is important because it features a unique and relatively intact ecosystem that provides a corridor for wildlife such as grizzly bears and elk.
"It's where the grasslands butt up right against the mountains," said Feagan. "There's not a ton of foothills, so it's a unique part of the province geographically and geologically.
"So, you get a mixture of grasslands species and montane species living together."
He said mammals such as elk, deer and moose congregate in the areas outside of the national park in the winter to forage grasses such as fescue, which has high nutritional value.
"It's a really important winter foodstuff for these animals," he said.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada said the protected area will continue to be used for cattle grazing while being managed in a way that allows nature to thrive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Canada Post honours Chloe Cooley with stamp in time for Black History Month
A young Black woman who resisted her own enslavement in Queenston, Upper Canada, in the late 18th century is being honoured by Canada Post.
Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities
Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.
Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence
Canada's financial intelligence agency is stepping up the fight against the illicit wildlife trade by taking aim at the criminals who reap big profits from the global racket.
911 phone line issues reported in the Maritimes
Police departments in the Maritimes say there are issues with 911 emergency calling Tuesday morning.
No need for every toxic chemical to have a pollution plan, Ottawa says
The federal government is playing a dangerous game by refusing to force any company that makes or uses toxic chemicals to have a plan in place to prevent them from getting into the environment, a lawyer for the Canadian Environmental Law Association said Monday.
Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead
A suicide bombing that struck inside a mosque at a police and government compound in northwest Pakistan reflects 'security lapses,' current and former officials said as the death toll from the devastating blast climbed to 100 on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases land for protection in southern Alberta
A property that includes fescue grasslands, forests and wetlands near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta has been purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
Vancouver
-
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
-
ICBC finds cyclist 50% at fault after car allegedly drove over her bike
A cyclist in Chilliwack is frustrated with ICBC’s decision to find her 50 per cent at fault after a car allegedly drove over her bike in a road rage incident.
-
Crow released after spending weeks living at Vancouver airport
A crow that made the Vancouver International Airport its home for weeks has been released into the wild.
Atlantic
-
911 phone line issues reported in the Maritimes
Police departments in the Maritimes say there are issues with 911 emergency calling Tuesday morning.
-
Frigid temperatures expected to hit the Maritimes later this week
Frigid temperatures are expected to hit the Maritimes later this week as a wave of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police and Island Health launch dedicated mental health response team
Police in B.C.'s capital are pairing up with mental health workers to better respond to service calls involving people struggling with mental health and substance-use issues.
-
Victoria police seek man wanted on province-wide warrant
Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for breaching his release orders.
-
Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package
A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked she has to pay for car repairs after hit-and-run collision
An Ontario woman said she was shocked when she had to pay for repairs after her car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck and the driver fled the scene of the collision.
-
Tractor trailer collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga creating major blockage
Traffic is a mess on the eastbound Highway 401 in Mississauga following a collision involving the drivers of a tractor trailer and three other vehicles.
-
Ontario job seekers increasingly looking for work in other provinces: Indeed
A new report says Ontario job seekers are increasingly looking for work in other provinces, especially those looking for jobs in remote-friendly sectors like tech.
Montreal
-
Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short
After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, François Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.
-
Family of man killed while unlawfully detained in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. 'It is our understanding that the footage has been reviewed – and is extremely disturbing. But that is more reason to release the video footage immediately,' said the CCLA's Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.
-
A first full session about to test the CAQ supermajority
For its first real full session, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government will be able to test the effects of its supermajority in the national assembly on the smooth running of parliamentary business and the results it has promised the population. During this session, which opens on Tuesday and ends on June 9, there will be a lot of talk about improving the health and education networks, the labour shortage and inflation.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man stabbed to death in south Ottawa apartment
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment in the city's south end overnight.
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
Kitchener
-
Mike Schreiner responds to Liberal plea for a greener leader
Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter requesting him to run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.
-
'A really difficult case to win': Southwestern Ont. judge rules encampment can stay in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed Galt Country Club GM
A driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a long-standing member of Cambridge's golf community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in suspicious death
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. hockey team so desperate for players it turns to Twitter callout
The Rosthern Wheatkings senior men’s team was so desperate for players for its game on Saturday it put out a tweet calling for them.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman shocked she has to pay for car repairs after hit-and-run collision
An Ontario woman said she was shocked when she had to pay for repairs after her car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck and the driver fled the scene of the collision.
-
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.
-
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't turn anyone away': How organizations are helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable during cold snap
An extreme cold warning is in effect for Winnipeg, and as temperatures dip to dangerous levels, some shelters are at – or even over – capacity.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Extreme cold to continue for rest of the week in Manitoba
For anyone looking for a break from the frigid Manitoba cold, you may have to wait another few days.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.