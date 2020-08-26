Advertisement
NDP and Alberta Teachers' Association simulate return to classroom amidst pandemic
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 11:18AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 11:20AM MDT
CALGARY -- Sarah Hoffman, NDP education critic, will join Bob Cocking of the Alberta Teachers' Association for a demonstration on the safe return of students to school.
Hoffman, Cocking and a Calgary teacher are slated to demonstrate ways to limit class sizes and ensure students practice physical distancing.
A livestream of the classroom simulation, scheduled to begin at noon at the Marda Loop Communities Association in southwest Calgary, will be available here.
