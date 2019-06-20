Alberta's Official Opposition is calling the UCP government's handling of an emergency debate into Bill 9 and the actions of its leader 'undemocratic.'

As NDP MLAs attempted to bring up debate on the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act on Wednesday, Kenney stifled them, indicating they were unwilling to listen to comments from the NDP members.

A day earlier, the UCP shut down debate just after midnight after just one NDP MLA spoke on the matter.

If passed into law, Bill 9 would delay wage talks for public sector unions until after October 31, 2019.

The NDP say discussions over the proposed legislation haven’t been handled properly from the beginning.

"Having something like this that wasn't in the platform, that wasn't in any briefings, that was surprised on us. Now, having it rammed through in a week, with all debate happening on it in the dead of night, isn't right," said NDP labour critic Christina Gray.

The UCP says NDP members will have the chance to discuss the issue but won't allow debate to block its agenda.

Union leaders have pledged to fight the bill if it passes because they say it would be breaking a contract they previously made with the Alberta government.