CALGARY -- Jagmeet Singh will become the latest federal political leader to flip a few pancakes when he visits Calgary Saturday.

Singh follows in the footsteps of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, both of whom visited Calgary last week.

The NDP leader will attend a pancake brunch and beer garden at the East Village Experience Centre at 1:30 p.m., where he will talk about "solutions the NDP is putting forward to help working families," according to a release.

Following that, Singh will hold a private meeting with the Calgary and District Labour Council.

The Calgary visit is part of a three day Alberta visit for Singh.