Charges are pending against a 54-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman in connection with the RCMP investigation into a break-and-enter that occurred over the Christmas holidays at a home south of Calgary.

According to Okotoks RCMP, a home on Tournament Lane, near Spruce Meadows, was burglarized sometime between December 23 and December 29 and the offender or offenders may have visited the home on more than one occasion.

The thief or thieves removed a significant amount of property from the home including jewelry and irreplaceable family heirlooms.

The RCMP investigation into the break-and-enter led officers to a residence in the community of Huntington Hills in northwest Calgary and, on Wednesday, January 10, members of the Okotoks RCMP and the Calgary Police Service executed a search warrant.

A significant portion of the stolen items were located and seized and a man and two women were arrested at the home. RCMP officials confirm nearly a million dollars of property was recovered but several items remain unaccounted for.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and remains in RCMP custody. The suspect, who cannot be identified as he has not been formally charged, will face charges of:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)

Unauthorized use of a credit card (three counts)

Charges of possession of stolen property are pending against the two women, aged 32 and 31, and the duo has been released from custody on a promise to appear.

The RCMP investigation into the break-and-enter continues.